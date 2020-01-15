What's new

NAWAZ SHARIF GIVES GO-AHEAD TO PML-N FOR IN-HOUSE CHANGE

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has given go-ahead to his party leadership to go for in-house change, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Progress was made during backdoor contacts between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

After the backdoor contacts, Nawaz Sharif greenlighted the decision to initiate efforts for making an in-house change, sources said. Some PML-N leaders have confirmed ARY News’ report regarding the development.

READ: PPP ANNOUNCES LONG MARCH TOWARDS ISLAMABAD ON FEB 27

Sources within PML-N said that the political party had never thought of adopting any unconstitutional step for removing Imran Khan. They added that PML-N has always backed constitutional ways to bring political change to the country.

It emerged that PML-N has considered the option of bringing an in-house change that will not be difficult if both opposition parties come on the same page.

Sources added that talks are underway between PPP and PML-N regarding the tenure of a new government. PML-N sources expressed hopes that both opposition parties are likely to make a consensus on the upcoming elections.

READ: JAHANGIR TAREEN GIVES MEANINGFUL REPLY ON ‘FRIENDSHIP WITH PML-N’

Earlier on January 5, PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) had recommended continuing its public movement to topple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government besides deciding to strongly protest against the rise in inflation.

The opposition party had decided to hold strong protests in provincial, national assemblies and the Senate.

It is expected that PPP CEC will decide on starting contacts with other opposition parties to tighten noose around the PTI government besides mulling over to bring a no-confidence motion.

It may be noted here that the alliance of the opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had already backed the stance of PPP for not tendering resignations from the assemblies.

