Nawaz Sharif demanded removal of Gen. Asif Ghafoor (former DGISPR) for his interrogation of Dawn Leaks

Aftab Iqbal, a non-partisan and credible journalist has revealed the Nawaz Sharif asked Gen. Bajwa to remove Gen. Asif Ghafoor, the formal DGISPR after Nawaz agreed to vote his extension in National Assembly.



If the news is true, because of another NRO , Pakistan has suffered and lost a shining star who was performing very well on his position. Watch 16:37 onwards.