Nawaz Sharif demanded removal of Gen. Asif Ghafoor (former DGISPR) for his interrogation of Dawn Leaks

graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,589
42
18,407
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Aftab Iqbal, a non-partisan and credible journalist has revealed the Nawaz Sharif asked Gen. Bajwa to remove Gen. Asif Ghafoor, the formal DGISPR after Nawaz agreed to vote his extension in National Assembly.

If the news is true, because of another NRO, Pakistan has suffered and lost a shining star who was performing very well on his position. Watch 16:37 onwards.

 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
564
1
977
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
graphican said:
Aftab Iqbal, a non-partisan and credible journalist has revealed the Nawaz Sharif asked Gen. Bajwa to remove Gen. Asif Ghafoor, the formal DGISPR after Nawaz agreed to vote his extension in National Assembly.

If the news is true, because of another NRO, Pakistan has suffered and lost a shining star who was performing very well on his position. Watch 16:37 onwards.

Nawaz has lost his sanity.
It's the job of Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor to interrogate treason.
 
