Nawaz Sharif clan's direct attack on the Supreme court of Pakistan.

HAIDER said:
These people will never learn anything . Khaja Asif speech on the parliament floor against extremely abusive behavior against the judges. Now they are threatening CJ to bring in parliament for questioning his position against these PDM goons.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/985466783074279424
WTF is wrong with your population.

It shows that there is seperate law for your elites.

Time for a french revolution; just line these madarchods and exterminate these vermins.
 
these bastrds behave like kids with tantrums instead of respect. they should be lined up and shot infront of family members then the family should be made to eat thier shot loved one.
 
Azadkashmir said:
these bastrds behave like kids with tantrums instead of respect. they should be lined up and shot infront of family members then the family should be made to eat thier shot loved one.
I commend the bangladeshis for having the balls to take out their elites long back. Yet, the slaves in West Pakistan were left under the boots of their elites like slaves since.

It is time to cut their feet and nuts and hang these dogs
 
Goon League is doing all this with the full backing of Asim Whisky, Khusra Anjuman
and Dirty Harry Faisal.

They will not allow elections until they have murdered Imran Khan. Asim Whisky has
made promises to Nawaz and Maryam to eliminate IK and finish off PTI.
Only way to save Pakistan is if either the awaam heads to GHQ or if their is a mutiny
in the Army.
 
uhuru said:
WTF is wrong with your population.

It shows that there is seperate law for your elites.

Time for a french revolution; just line these madarchods and exterminate these vermins.
Even the Tanzanian brother is pissed off at the Pakistanis.
So I have been saying we need a security detail guy going rogue and killing them all.
 

