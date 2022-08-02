Nawaz Sharif calls for govt to permanently end ‘fitna’ of Imran Khan Says ECP's decision in foreign funding case establishes Imran Khan was working on a foreign agenda

Says ECP's decision in foreign funding case establishes Imran Khan was working on a foreign agendaHe was talking to the media in London after the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on prohibited funding received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).The deposed ex-PM said that for investigation against them, joint investigation team (JIT) was formed on WhatsApp but the probe in foreign funding case against PTI took eight years.“Everything has become crystal clear now,” he said.The ex-premier said that the decision established that Imran Khan was working on a foreign agenda. “He [Imran Khan] ruined the country’s politics, economy, and society.”“He [Imran Khan] used to say that nothing was wrong in ‘little’ money laundering because he knew that he had done it,” Nawaz Sharif said.He added that Imran Khan was fully aware of his theft which is why he was persistently demanding the resignation of the chief election commissioner.He stated that biggest theft, robbery, and money laundering was proved on a person [Imran Khan] who used to lecture the nation on honesty and righteousness.He said that it was certain Imran Khan was to only implement foreign agenda in Pakistan as he took funding from foreigners. The iniquity of this person will cause destruction of Pakistan, Nawaz warned.PML-N chief called for the government to take immediate action under the law and Constitution to permanently end anarchism of Imran Khan.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leaders including federal ministers unequivocally hailed ECP’s verdict on foreign funding received by PTI and said that the case had exposed the party and its chairman Imran Khan who accused others of implementing foreign agenda in the country.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif labeled PTI chairman a ‘certified liar’ and asked the nation to ponder over the implications of his politics funded by foreigners.