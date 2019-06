Legal ambiguities aside, his case has become weaker because of his finance minister (Mr. Dar) who went to UK to get treatment, never to come back..



Besides that, he has never explained why he needs to go abroad. From Cancer to Headache, all kinds of treatments are available in Pakistan. Also, he should be answerable to the people of Pakistan why in his tenures, he never provided Pakistanis with the type of medical care that he wants for himself.



If he is allowed to be freed in future, I would ask the courts to allow all the prisoners to be allowed to go abroad for whatever diseases they suffer from.

