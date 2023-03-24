What's new

Nawaz Sharif and PMLN game plan to delay elections

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,094
11
32,168
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Now it's all over the media and Khawaja Asif's interview cleared the dust. All are related to Nawaz Sharif's cases and clear his cases and punishment.
1. Fiaz Isa's appointment on 16 September.
1. President Alvi's tenure ends in September: Senate Chairman becomes President of Pakistan. Presidential pardon to Nawaz.
Khawaja Asif said today we may prolong our rule if the economic situation is not sustainable in October.
This is not a legal battle, this is Article 6 and extremely harmful to the confederation of Pakistan, meaning harming Pakistan.
Pakistan Supreme court is the last hope. Otherwise is martial law with the help of PMLN and PDM.
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,397
-6
15,357
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
خنزیران جی ایچ کیو کروا رہا ہے سب کچھ ان لوہاروں میں کوئی دم خم نہیں
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,788
1
139,094
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
او بھائی کوئی جا کر حافظ کو بتا سے یہ ملک پورن سرچ کرنے میں بہت آگے جا چکا ہے ۔ اگر تمہاری کوئی ننگی ویڈیو ہے مریم کے پاس تو فکر کی کوئی بات نہیں ہمارا ٹیسٹ اب اتنا برا نہین کہ گھٹیا پورن ویڈیوز دیکھیں ۔ مریم کو بولو کر دے پوسٹ کچھ نہین ہونے والا ۔ جس طرح حافظ اپنا پچھواڑا بچانے کے لیے ملک کا پچھواڑا تباہ کر رہا ہے اس طرح کچھ نہین بچے گا ۔ تم سے پہلے کئی لوگوں کی ویڈیوز آئیں جا کر دیکھو انکو ہنستے کھیلتے جی رہے ہیں ۔ گالے ناگ زبیر نے جب غریدہ کی بجائی تھی کیا وہ دونوں شرم سے مر گئے ؟ پرویز رشید اپنے مردہ لاش جیسے سودے کو دکھا رہا تھا کیا قیامت آئی ؟ تمہارا بھی جیسا ہو گا دیکھی جائے گی ۔ملک بچاؤ بس
 

