Nawaz Sharif always worked with India for his business interests, reveals Abdul Basit

Hakikat ve Hikmet said: If true, can any sane Pak vote for these SOBs?!?! Click to expand...

biryani and loyalty decides the voting, not tue sanity.Nawaz callsKargil war a stab on India's backborderline meaninglesssays both people eat alu gost.says Pak Army wont let him be Indian friendand then claims he is best for Kashmir settlementhis idea must be opening business in Kashmir under indian rule.