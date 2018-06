Bhai, I am afraid that they will be elected once again.They will buy votes by giving false promises and little amount.They will give you little and in exchange will make you indebted of IMF.As per estimates, currently Pakistanis are indebted of 25,000$ and probably now more.It is my nightmare to see Bilawal or Maryam becoming prime ministers.They do not hold any view on Pakistani defence and security; lack plans over economic stability, construction, development, empowerment of public sectors.

I wish that his statement would be valid.Infact, I would be pleased if security sectors slap on their faces and EC disqualify them.Believe me, every concerned Pakistani want to slap them.



