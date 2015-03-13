Nawaz Sharif ‘a Walking Eagle’ of Pakistan and Kashmir Day

By Dr Shahid Qureshi: –Pakistan is celebrating 5th February a day of solidarity with people of Kashmir living under the Indian occupation since 1947. The whole nation is showing solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Indian occupied Kashmir.On the other hand, government led by Nawaz Sharif and its illicit affair with India has damaged the national interests of Pakistan. They have failed to raise the recent issue of human rights violations in held Kashmir at international forums. The use of pellet guns on civilians and killings of hundreds of protesters by Indian armed forces is enough to take this case to the UNSC and call for immediate stopping of atrocities.It is a matter of common sense that when you play with weak players and delay in response at relevant forums, you are playing for the enemy. Nawaz Sharif has not appointed a full time foreign minister since 2013, for reason unknown to the whole world apart from Indians. At a time when Pakistan need an active and eloquent foreign minister he appointed two retired elderly men who fell asleep during meetings.India with over a dozen active separatist movements, over 130 districts under the rebel controls, indiscriminate killings of minorities including Christians, Sikhs and Muslims is enough to raise the matter at the UNSC for international investigations.Indian security forces have killed over 5000 Christians, burnt churches, thousands of Sikhs killed, including over 25000 young Sikhs missing since 1980s, demolition and military action at Sikh Holy Shrine Golden Temple. Over 2000 Muslims were brutally murdered in Gujrat by Narander Modi current Prime Minister and demolition of Babari Masjid. Indian Armed Forces have killed over 120,000 Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir. It is most highly militarised zone in the world with over 600,000 forces deployment. The use of torture, demolition of homes, rapes, blinding and use of in human technics on innocent Kashmiri civilians by Israeli trained Indian security personals is beyond imagination.With the evidence mentioned above if Nawaz Sharif led foreign office failed to take the case to the international community than the whole foreign policy adopted by this government is treacherous and is directly responsible for the killings of Pakistani soldiers and civilians at the Line of Control in Kashmir.Nawaz Sharif has deliberately damaged the national inerests of the state by ignoring and delaying the responses against the Indian atrocities in Kashmir?Walking Eagle is a term used by the Native Americans about former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. "On a trip to the United States in 2011, Tony Blair, a former Prime Minister of the UK and as yet, without a title, addressed a major gathering of Native American Indians. He spoke for almost an hour on his plans for a Carbon Trading Tax for the UK and Europe At the conclusion of his speech, the crowd presented him with a plaque inscribed with his new Indian name – Walking Eagle. A very chuffed Tony then departed in his motorcade, waving to the crowds.A news reporter later asked one of the Indians how they came to select the new name given to Tony Blair They explained that Walking Eagle is the name given to a bird so full of Shit that it can no longer fly."Nawaz Sharif the Prime Minister has proven to be Walking Eagle of Pakistan.