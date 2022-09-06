Nawaz seems agreed with Gen Bajwa extension ....

@akramishaqkhan
, things we said back a few months ago in hidden words in posts and such are now coming onto somewhat mainstream media. Ab bhi if anyone wants to turn a blind eye then kia keh saktay hain.
As for the Nawaz Sharif agreeing to dissolve assemblies, I said it in the days it happened. N was pressurized, and they realized it themselves too. They agreed to dissolve. But then akhar main when IK gave the call, 'some' people in the Maryam camp and she herself were of the view keh ab agr dissolve kia then the perception would be that we got scared of IK and us kay pressure main kia hai.
So all those people who like to blabber around keh N ko mulk ka bara dard hai aur fikr hai, aur unhain apni political popularity ki fikr nhn hai and they are objective in their decisions, kakh vi nayi aye. Agr fikr na hoti kisi bhi cheez ki aur sirf mulk ka dard hota, then they wouldn't have delayed dissolution just because IK gave a call and they were afraid of the perception after.
Also, Malick sahab nay aik do cheezain abhi bhi nhn batayeen behind the move. Mian sahab also wanted some concessions, woh bhi nhn mili theen inhain, to inhon nay kaha lagay raho
Also just another note...at 21:50, Rauf Klasra said the EXACT same thing that IK said...keh Mian sahab apna banda laganay ki koshish kartay hain. Everyone and their dog in this country knows this, magr IK keh day to qayamat toot gayi.