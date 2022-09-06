What's new

Nawaz seems agreed with Gen Bajwa extension ....

akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2017
1,176
2
2,950
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
Click to expand...
Very dark clouds looming for Pakistan in the coming months. It is going to get worse.
I said months (from the start of this saga) ago Voldermort is in no mood to move on, and is looking for avenues to continue in some shape or form (he was angling and throwing trial ballons for CDS etc., and now seems to have settled for next Nov extension). I hope better sense prevails Army leadership and political class, but things dont seem like it.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,510
53
24,492
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@akramishaqkhan , things we said back a few months ago in hidden words in posts and such are now coming onto somewhat mainstream media. Ab bhi if anyone wants to turn a blind eye then kia keh saktay hain.

As for the Nawaz Sharif agreeing to dissolve assemblies, I said it in the days it happened. N was pressurized, and they realized it themselves too. They agreed to dissolve. But then akhar main when IK gave the call, 'some' people in the Maryam camp and she herself were of the view keh ab agr dissolve kia then the perception would be that we got scared of IK and us kay pressure main kia hai.

So all those people who like to blabber around keh N ko mulk ka bara dard hai aur fikr hai, aur unhain apni political popularity ki fikr nhn hai and they are objective in their decisions, kakh vi nayi aye. Agr fikr na hoti kisi bhi cheez ki aur sirf mulk ka dard hota, then they wouldn't have delayed dissolution just because IK gave a call and they were afraid of the perception after.

Also, Malick sahab nay aik do cheezain abhi bhi nhn batayeen behind the move. Mian sahab also wanted some concessions, woh bhi nhn mili theen inhain, to inhon nay kaha lagay raho ;)

Also just another note...at 21:50, Rauf Klasra said the EXACT same thing that IK said...keh Mian sahab apna banda laganay ki koshish kartay hain. Everyone and their dog in this country knows this, magr IK keh day to qayamat toot gayi.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Zardari is not ruling out another extension to Gen Bajwa
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
Khan2727
K
S
Is Bajwa in London to meet NS
2
Replies
20
Views
793
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA identifies social media account spreading fake news about army, COAS Gen Bajwa
Replies
3
Views
252
pakman12
P
Amaa'n
  • Locked
Twins born to Gen Bajwa’s son
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
2K
One_Nation
O
SEOminati
COAS Gen Bajwa arrives in UK To Meet Military Leadership
2
Replies
18
Views
892
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom