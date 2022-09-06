Nawaz seems agreed with Gen Bajwa extension ....

Very dark clouds looming for Pakistan in the coming months. It is going to get worse.I said months (from the start of this saga) ago Voldermort is in no mood to move on, and is looking for avenues to continue in some shape or form (he was angling and throwing trial ballons for CDS etc., and now seems to have settled for next Nov extension). I hope better sense prevails Army leadership and political class, but things dont seem like it.