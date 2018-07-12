/ Register

Nawaz says he will rid Pakistan of ‘state above state’

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Jul 12, 2018 at 3:54 PM.

  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:54 PM
    Norwegian

    Norwegian SENIOR MEMBER

    LAHORE: As the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) prepares to give a rousing welcome to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on their arrival in Lahore on Friday, the party supremo has pledged that he will liberate Pakistan from “those who are running a state above the state”.

    PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, spent a busy day meeting workers in various areas of Lahore and mobilising them for the welcome rally planned at the Allama Iqbal International Airport to receive their leader, come what may.

    Speaking at a party conference in the ballroom of the Grosvenor House Hotel in central London’s Mayfair district, Nawaz Sharif said, “Despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes, I am going to Pakistan.” He said he was returning to the country so that he could pay back the Pakistani nation for what they had done for him: making him prime minister three times.

    Later while talking to journalists, the former premier said he wished he could address his supporters at the Lahore airport.

    “I ask the people, especially women, to come out of their homes like tigers, and cross all barricades to reach the Lahore airport. No one can stop a mass gathering of the people,” he said, adding that no one had ever gotten freedom in a platter, because it demands sacrifice.

    “Maryam and I are coming back to face prison and even if they send me to the gallows, we know that freedom cannot be won without sacrifice. It is not easy to leave my wife on a ventilator in a hospital but I am returning along with my daughter to play our role to rid of this slavery,” he announced.

    Nawaz Sharif further said: “We used to hear about ‘a state within a state’ but now things have gone to the extent that there’s ‘a state above the state’. We will have to change this. July 25 will be a defining moment in the country’s history after August 14, 1947 (Independence Day),” he said, adding that Maryam and he would hear the election results in jail.

    “The people’s verdict can change the 70-year-old course of the country and ensure their freedoms. The July 25 polls will be a referendum in which every Pakistani will have to decide whether they wanted to become a part of this dangerous game or make Pakistan the country Quaid-i-Azam had hoped it would be,” he said.

    The former premier said “certain people” did not respect civilian supremacy. “They have been throwing out elected prime ministers for the last 70 years... Going by our history, a premier is sent to the gallows (Z.A. Bhutto), another is shot dead (Benazir Bhutto) and another (Nawaz) is forced into exile. What was their crime? Had they committed treason?” he asked. On the other hand, he said a military dictator (Gen Musharraf) who had abrogated the Constitution and sent judges behind bars was still free. No one had the courage to bring him back and try him for his misdeeds, he said.

    The ex-premier said he respected the country’s institutions and greatly admired the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s future. “But no one should be allowed to violate their oath,” he added.

    Alleging that those working behind the scenes wanted to install a ‘government of their own choice’, he said: “To get the results of their choice in the election, they (‘hidden hands’) are suppressing the PML-N on all fronts. Today, apparently there is a democracy in Pakistan but it is being strangulated. The media is not free. The entire country has been turned into a big jail. The time has come to turn Pakistan into a civilised country, and for that to happen, the people will have to give a strong mandate to the PML-N in July 25 polls.”

    The former premier warned that he could no longer hold ‘secrets’ in his heart. “I have shown great patience but I can no longer remain silent about those conspirators as it will be unfair for the coming generations. Those who were behind conspiracies against me and my government will be exposed,” he said. He asked who was behind his expulsion from the Prime Minister House, who had gotten a verdict of their choice against him, who had elected [Sadiq] Sanjrani as Senate chairman and imposed their will on the people of Pakistan in the election. Nawaz Sharif said he regretted the loss of his “close friends”.

    “Pakistan has been placed on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list (again). When I had talked about (taking certain measures) they termed it news leaks,” he said, and added that ever since his expulsion, the country’s economy had suffered a lot and Pakistani currency had been devalued.

    Maryam said returning to Pakistan was the most difficult decision of their (Nawaz and Maryam) lives. “My mother is on a ventilator and it is not easy to leave her in this serious condition when we know that we are going to jail and may not see her soon,” she said. She regretted that in a bid to oust Nawaz, the country’s institutions had been weakened.

    Speaking to workers at public meetings in Lahore, Shahbaz Sharif said on July 13, the people of Pakistan would give their verdict and come out in large numbers to give a historic welcome to Nawaz Sharif. He said Nawaz Sharif’s opponents suffered from the delusion that he would not return from London after the verdict in the Avenfield reference. “Nawaz Sharif rules the hearts of the people and that will become clear on July 13,” he said.

    Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2018
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:55 PM
    Norwegian

    Norwegian SENIOR MEMBER

  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:58 PM
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Pakistan will rid of Prime Minister from other state.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:00 PM
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Bullshit
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:03 PM
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    no what he means to say is he doesn't believe in 2 nation theory. he is an indian asset!
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:05 PM
    Crystal-Clear

    Crystal-Clear FULL MEMBER

    :rofl: chori pakri jaye to sachey rehnuma bann jaoo
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:10 PM
    IceCold

    IceCold PDF VETERAN

    The only thing pakistan needs to get rid of this harami insaan Nawaz and his haramkhor khandan.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:12 PM
    inder

    inder FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    it's too late now .
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:14 PM
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    last squealing of the swine.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:28 PM
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    only two words for nawaz shaiff.

    BC
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:34 PM
    abc123xyx

    abc123xyx FULL MEMBER

    this is a new situation that the establishment never face before....
    people easly fall in line before...
    asger khan : house arrested...just compromise...never ask a question..

    bhutoo....hanged ,

    benazeer ...kept herself out of pakistan during entire tenure of musharaff...

    nawaz too....remain out of pakistan as a compromise with musharaff...

    presently....its a new situation when one has stand to oppose...

    lets see...
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:38 PM
    BRAVO_

    BRAVO_ FULL MEMBER

    no meter what we discuss here ... in general elections PMLn would get enough of seats, it is because they remained in power for many years and over the years entire bureaucracy in punjab deputed by them on the other hand illiteracy is one of the biggest issue majority of public is illiterate and they dont know the power and purpose of their vote... but PMLn is running a very effective election campaign through TV adds and PTI has failed to bring forward their achievements in KP, during last 5 years IK keep protesting against corruption and now a huge number of same corrupt politicians are contesting election through PTI, for every single thing IK keep blaming other parties for mismanagement but during last 5 years what are the achievements or PTI in KP and in center??? and by chance if PTI came in to power he will keep doing this blame game that other parties did nothing and we are paying the price, in last election i voted for PTI went back Pakistan just to cast my vote this year i feel like its useless to waste time and energy for such morons
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:38 PM
    inder

    inder FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Drama begins
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:51 PM
    Max

    Max SENIOR MEMBER

    Just dont question their corruption, then everything is fine.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 5:03 PM
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq FULL MEMBER

    download.png
     
