Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated his stance on his remarks regarding the Mumbai attacks made during an exclusive interview to Dawn , rejecting a statement issued by the National Security Committee (NSC) on the matter, terming it "painful and regrettable".In the interview, Nawaz said: "Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?"After yesterday's NSC meeting, top civil-military officials rejected and denounced the ex-PM's claim about the Mumbai attacks and the subsequent trial in Pakistan as “incorrect”, “misleading” and “fallacious”, and claimed that it could have been spurred either by his “misconceptions or grievances”.In an informal discussion with reporters inside the accountability court today, the former prime minister ─ who has come under fire for his remarks ─ said that the NSC statement was "not based on facts".He reiterated his demand for the formation of a national commission to decide who committed treason and said that it would allow all facts to become clear."Even at that time, the same things ─ getting our house in order ─ were being discussed in an NSC meeting," he pointed out, referring to a meeting in which,reported, the civilian government had informed the military leadership of Pakistan's growing international isolation and sought consensus on several key actions by the state."At that time, this matter was turned into 'leaks'," he said."Pakistan is not becoming isolated, it is already isolated. Tell me which country stands with us, is there any?" he asked.