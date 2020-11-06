What's new

Nawaz naming military leaders during Gujranwala rally left Bilawal 'shocked'

Says they had decided to not single out any institution


Nov 6, 2020






Photo: Online


PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he was shocked after PML-N Founder Nawaz Sharif accused two Pakistan Army officers of rigging the 2018 General Election, power, and removing him as the country’s PM.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Bilawal said that he was shocked as political leaders don’t make such statements during rallies. It was Nawaz’s personal decision to name Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI DG Faiz Hameed.
He claimed that the opposition parties had decided that they can’t place the blame on a single institution and would use the term ‘establishment’ to convey these issues.
“Nawaz Sharif has his own party and I can’t control what he chooses to say,” he remarked, adding that he is certain that the PML-N founder would not have made such a statement without solid evidence. “I am sure he [Nawaz] would not name anyone without proof and this is his right to name whomever he wants. I can’t wait to see what evidence Nawaz will present in support of his allegations.”
Bilawal was asked if the Pakistan Democratic Movement of opposition parties thinks that by taking the names of leaders of institutions, it would be able to ramp up pressure to the extent that they would eventually resign. He said that the PDM does not want the leadership of the Pakistan Army to resign.
He said that he wanted to meet Nawaz and discuss the matter in detail but couldn’t do so because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The PPP leader clarified that his party is committed to the PDM, adding that his party took the initiative and called a meeting of all opposition parties.
Nawaz Sharif’s speech
Former PM Nawaz Sharif addressed the PDM’s Gujranwala rally via video from London.
“Whose collar should we grab, Imran Khan, or the ones who brought him? Who is the real culprit? Who stole your vote? How did your vote end up in someone else’s box? Why were the results of the elections stopped? Why did international organizations question the transparency of elections?” Nawaz asked.
He said a dictator was sentenced for abrogating the constitution but the court’s [verdict] was blown to pieces.
“Why are elected prime ministers never allowed to complete their five years? Have you realised how significant ‘vote ko izzat do’ is after living two years under this government?” he asked.
“They declare us traitors. This is not something new. Don’t worry, Gujranwala. The dictators have always given such medals to the politicians since Pakistan came into being,” he said.
Nawaz said the mother of the nation, Fatima Jinnah, was declared a traitor, Hussain Shaheed Suharwardi was declared a traitor, Bacha Khan and Maulvi Abdul Haq were declared enemies of the country and Marri, Mengal and Bizenjo were declared traitors.
He said when this accusation was levelled against Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman in West Pakistan, it resulted in West Pakistan becoming Bangladesh.​



https://www.samaa.tv/news/2020/11/pdm-gujranwala-rally-nawaz-sharif-pakistan-army-bilawal-bhutto/
 
Well you gotta give it to NS. First he shocked everyone by supporting Qamar Bajwa’s own extension in parliament and, second time again by accusing Qamar Bajwa of kicking him out of power and demanding his resignation.
 
Nawaz Sharif statement embarrasses Pakistan. India and enemy countries will use this against us, he is after all 3x ex PM of Pakistan. I wonder what other accusations he has under his sleeve.

We should also keep in mind that it was the army and the elite that bought PMLN to power in the 1990s against PPP, they supported JUI because of Afghan war, now these big fishes want to stay in power at any cost. They are the same power hungry people, nothing has changed.
 
Bilawal software updated
BTW ppp has been given free playing field in upcoming GB elections and they are likely to win pmln seats
 
