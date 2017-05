Nawaz meets Putin as Xi also joins in

A rare meeting was held between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping here in the suburb of the capital of China Monday late afternoon upon conclusion of second roundtable conference.

Highly placed diplomatic sources on anonymity condition confided to The News here that the brief informal meeting that took place at the picturesque lake where the leaders attending the ‘One Belt One Road’ concluding session of the international forum in the course of retreat meeting offered to play role for elimination of serious tension between Pakistan and India.

The sources indicated that it would be first joint attempt by Chinese and Russian leadership to subside the prevailing tension between Islamabad and New Delhi as all four leaders have confirmed their participation in the Astana summit that will take place early second week of next month.

The sources said that Pakistan hasn’t asked for a meeting of Prime Minister Nawaz with his Indian counterpart but if the good offices of the common friends work, Pakistan could consider for such a huddle.

“Pakistan believes that any interaction could be useful with India if the later assures cessation of hostilities against the innocent people of Kashmir who are peacefully asking for their right of birthrights,”

The sources revealed that Russian President Putin has decided to attend Astana summit instead of consigning his Prime Minister for the purpose.