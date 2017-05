President Donald Trump has landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, today. The visit to Riyadh is the first leg of his expedition to the three most significant religious centers in the world; Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Rome.Thus far, Trump’s desire to socialize and mingle with world leaders has been nothing short of prodigious. In 100 days after gaining office, Trump held 16 meeting with foreign leaders and had 76 phone conversations with 43 different leaders.Trump is currently haunted by the stubborn ghost of Russian allegations. His firing of FBI director Jim Comey has raised much hue and cry in Washington and phrases like obstruction of justice are being thrown around with increasing frequencyIt is still not clear what Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia will yield in terms of his policy towards Muslims and the Arab world at large but given the outcomes of his recent meetings with foreign dignitaries it is safe to assume that there is much potential.When President Trump met Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, the two were said to have gotten along pretty well. Xi had brought a theoretical 100-day plan on how to improve trade ties between the two countries and promised to increase pressure on North Korea. This resulted in Trump adopting a distinctly softer stance on China which contrasts his campaign rhetoric of portraying China as an enemy of the U.S.Read More: Trump’s upcoming pilgrimage capture’s the world’s attention! Trump is currently haunted by the stubborn ghost of Russian allegations. His firing of FBI director Jim Comey has raised much hue and cry in Washington and phrases like obstruction of justice are being thrown around with increasing frequency. This trip offers a much-needed respite from the hostile environment he faces at home.If Nawaz Sharif is successful in getting the ear of the flamboyant new leader of the free world, he may be able to secure his support and assistance in the challenges he is currently facing.It will only be logical for world leaders to leverage this and provide him with ample praise and adoration which will likely produce a favorable outcome for them.