The civilian leadership took the military high command in confidence regarding the recent visit of Indian Steel magnate, Sajjan Jindal. The military leadership was to tell that his meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Murree last month was part of back-channel diplomacy aimed at diffusing tensions between the two countries.



Jindal had been very vocal against the Pakistani military, labeling it as a disruptive force and sponsor of terrorism. Maryam’s tweet was matched by those of Jindal and understandably there was anger.



The meeting, which took place in a hill station in a surreptitious manner, raised a lot of speculations. An uproar was created when Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted that Jindal was a friend of the prime minister.



“Mr. Jindal is an old friend of the prime minister. Nothing ‘secret’ about the meeting and [it] should not be blown out of proportion”, she tweeted.

✔@MaryamNSharif

Mr. Jindal is an old friend of the Prime Minister. Nothing 'secret' about the meeting & should not be blown out of proportion. Thank you.

7:08 PM - 27 Apr 2017



Further suspicion was raised when the Foreign Office Spokesman said that his office was unaware of such a meeting.



There were rumors abound that the Nawaz-Jindal meeting may have secretly settled the Jadhav issue in favor of India.



✔@sajjanjindal59

Very unfortunate that whenever India & Pakistan start a dialogue, agencies in Pakistan create terror to remain relevant

11:55 AM - 6 Jan 2016 Very unfortunate that whenever India & Pakistan start a dialogue, agencies in Pakistan create terror to remain relevant #PathankotAttack

A clarification was merited and so it reportedly came. According to sources, Mr. Sharif told the military leadership that Mr. Jindal had been sent by Indian authorities and that the meeting was an initiative to reduce tension between the two countries.



The report in BBC World Urdu further mentioned that COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa conveyed the officer cadre of the army about it being a back channel diplomatic effort. However, the report added that the military top brass clearly stated that the issue of the Indian spy, Kulbushan Jadhav, cannot be discussed through veiled means.



There were rumors abound that the Nawaz-Jindal meeting may have secretly settled the Jadhav issue in favor of India.



Responding to media reporters, Federal Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb quashed this story and said that Jindal was not discussed in the meeting with the military leadership.



“There was no mention of Sajjan Jindal in meeting between the Prime Minister and the COAS. Jindal is a friend of the prime minister and met him in his personal capacity. The news item that made rounds yesterday is incorrect”, she said.



Is Backchannel Diplomacy possible amid the current scenario?

The news item and the quick rebuttal has raised more doubts about the meeting. Given the simmering tensions between the two arch nemesis, which is not only visible in rhetoric but also physical engagements along the Line of Control (LoC), there are fewer buyers of this story.



Questions are raised on how could a strongly anti-Pakistan person be trusted to resolve issues between the two countries.