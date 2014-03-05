‘Nawaz is a RAW agent,’ old video of PML-N’s Uzma Bukhari goes viral

What's new

Web Desk On Oct 3, 2020


An old video of Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PML-N) leader bashing former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has gone viral on social media.
In an old video, Uzma Bukhari called former prime minister Nawaz Sharif an Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent.
“Nawaz is a RAW agent”, she said in an old video and added that the PML-N leader had made a deal to escape accountability.

In her statement today, the PML-N leader clarified that she had given these remarks when she was in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

“I have already apologized over the remarks against former prime minister before joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in 2013,” she added.
Uzma Zahid Bukhari is a senior politician who was a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, from 2002 to May 2018.

She was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on a reserved seat for women in 2002 and 2008 Pakistani general elections.

In February 2013, she joined Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N).

She was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a candidate of PML-N on a reserved seat for women in the 2013 Pakistani general election.



