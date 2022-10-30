What's new

Nawaz instructed Maryam to ‘leave’ country immediately

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,915
-7
10,817
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The legacy of a fugitive family continues.
See the long March of IK is going to succeed but fools like @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE are too busy in threatening people here and making lists of future disappeared people :lol: You too should think about escaping because your future isn't bright. I have heard sharif family has lot of pet dogs in London perhaps you should find a job of bathing dogs there. It will pay you well plus you will earn a status of a loyal sharif family servant. Dream job for you ;)
tribune.com.pk

Nawaz instructed Maryam to ‘leave’ country immediately | The Express Tribune

Govt agencies had indicated political fallout from Imran Khan's long march
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Areesh
Noon League Continues its Tradition of Being a Bhagora
Replies
2
Views
236
hussain0216
hussain0216
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar acquitted in Avenfield reference
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
134
Views
3K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz apologises for insensitive tweet on Arshad Sharif
2 3
Replies
34
Views
444
IceCold
IceCold
Norwegian
Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Supreme Court judges
39 40 41 42 43 44
Replies
645
Views
15K
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Better to leave govt than burdening masses with inflation: Maryam Nawaz
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Longhorn
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom