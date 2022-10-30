SecularNationalist
The legacy of a fugitive family continues.
See the long March of IK is going to succeed but fools like @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE are too busy in threatening people here and making lists of future disappeared people You too should think about escaping because your future isn't bright. I have heard sharif family has lot of pet dogs in London perhaps you should find a job of bathing dogs there. It will pay you well plus you will earn a status of a loyal sharif family servant. Dream job for you
Nawaz instructed Maryam to ‘leave’ country immediately | The Express Tribune
Govt agencies had indicated political fallout from Imran Khan's long march
