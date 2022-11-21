What's new

Nawaz Family is out of UK for next 10 day

Nawaz's family is out of London for the next 10 days on a Europe tour. Right after Tasneem Shah claim, he is leaving London. Instead, he should counter the claim.


HAIDER said:
Nawaz's family is out of London for the next 10 days on a Europe tour. Right after Tasneem Shah claim, he is leaving London, Instead, he should counter the claim.
I haven't been up to date of this whole new saga but it seems highly doubtful. If IK knew the principal architects of the assassination plan, he must have known about NS's involvement too. There's no reason IK wouldn't have named NS too. Since the whole "religious fanatic" shtick didn't pan out, and they couldn't pin this on TLP, this is their new ploy to get PTI to lock their horns with PML-N so that the spotlight is off of dirty harry.
 
villageidiot said:
I haven't been up to date of this whole new saga but it seems highly doubtful. If IK knew the principal architects of the assassination plan, he must have known about NS's involvement too. There's no reason IK wouldn't have named NS too. Since the whole "religious fanatic" shtick didn't pan out, and they couldn't pin this on TLP, this is their new ploy to get PTI to lock their horns with PML-N so that the spotlight is off of dirty harry.
Then Nawaz or his daughter should come forward and deliver an official statement on Twitter or Geo or any other channel. Escape is causing more suspicion. Anyway, it's too late to give a statement.
 
SIPRA said:
Seems to be some ugly business between Mir Bajwa and Mir Nawaz. PTI shall keep it's distance from this "kanjar-khaana".
I guess this all is topi drama between Bajwa and NS. There is news that Govt has received 5-6 names inc. Asim Muneer to Muhammad Aamer for post of COAS from Bajwa's father in law aka defense secretary.

So we can assume now Asim Muneer is next COAS.
 
SIPRA said:
Seems to be some ugly business between Mir Bajwa and Mir Nawaz. PTI shall keep it's distance from this "kanjar-khaana".
PTI would be an idiot if it would keep its distance on this issue

Woh tumhari watch lai k poori dunya main shor macha rahai hain

Tum murder case par un ko nahi pakro gai that is far serious than a watch???
 
Sal12 said:
I guess this all is topi drama between Bajwa and NS. There is news that Govt has received 5-6 names inc. Asim Muneer to Muhammad Aamer for post of COAS from Bajwa's father in law aka defense secretary.

So we can assume now Asim Muneer is next COAS.
Hardly matters. We are getting another highly compromised scoundrel as COAS, whether it is chosen by Mir Bajwa or by Mir Nawaz.
 
Time for the run .
نسن دا ویلا۔
نسن گوالمنڈیلہ
1669078230516.png
 
khansaheeb said:
It collapsed after Z.Bhutto was hanged.
بھٹو کا مورال دیکھنا ہے تو ستتر کے الیکشن کا رزلٹ دیکھ لو جب
اور اس سے پہلے یحی کے ٹام بڑا مورال تھا
ایوب خآن تو مورال کا گڑھ تھا جس نے مارشل لا لگایا
یا اس سے پہلے 7 گورنر جرنلز کو مورال سے لگایا اور ہٹایا جاتا تھا ؟

یہاں کبھی کوئی مورال نہیں تھا سر جی
 

