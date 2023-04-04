Nawaz demands reference against SC judges after Punjab poll verdict

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
I was ousted from power in a matter of seconds while efforts are being made to bring Imran back into power, says ex-PM
Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed the Supreme Court’s verdict in Punjab poll delay case, calling for filing reference against the three top court judges including the Chief Justice of Pakistan in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).
He said this while addressing a press conference in London, where he has been living since November 2019 in self-imposed exile on medical grounds.
His reaction comes after Supreme Court’s three-member bench continued hearing of the case and nullified the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone polls in Punjab earlier today despite the ruling PDM’s demand to constitute a full court in the matter.
The three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar announced the verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition challenging the ECP’s move to postpone Punjab Assembly polls till October.
The apex court announced that general elections of the Punjab Assembly would be held on May 14 as it declared the ECP’s decision “unconstitutional”.
Also read: PM Shehbaz equates SC poll verdict with Bhutto's 'judicial murder'
“A reference should be filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against these three judges as today's judgement is a charge sheet against them,” the ex-PM remarked.
Referring to his disqualification by the top court in 2016, Nawaz said he was ousted from power in a matter of seconds, “whereas all-out efforts are being made to bring [PTI chief] Imran Khan back into power”.
“By paralysing the state, everything has been destroyed in the love of a ladla (darling) Imran Khan, which is very unfortunate,” he added.
The PML-N chief said while their every action was termed as unconstitutional, Constitution was “violated” to hand over Punjab government to Imran-led PTI by preventing dissenting lawmakers from casting ballot against the party line by the Supreme Court.
“Today, no one is ashamed of their decisions.”
Apparently referring to the remarks of chief justice, Nawaz said, “It's being said repeatedly that we will protect the judges… if you protect such corrupt judges such as Mazahar Naqvi, how will you protect the institution?”
He also called upon the nation to take a stand against the verdict announced by the three-member bench of the SC. “Wake up, these people are ruining Pakistan, stand against it.”
Responding to a question related to the CJP’s refusal to constitute a full court on the polls delay case, the deposed premier said such decisions were made when there was something fishy.
