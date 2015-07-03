What's new

Nawaz bans party members from holding private meetings with military leadership

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
497
1
927
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said from now on no one from his party will hold individual, private or delegation-level meetings with the country's military leadership.

If necessitated by national security or the constitution, such meetings will be approved by the party's leadership and will be made public, he wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1309122736564953089

Sharif's tweet comes a day after the Pakistan Army disclosed that former senior PML-N leader and Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair had twice reached out to Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed political and legal woes of Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the past few weeks.

“Mr Zubair twice met the army chief, once in the last week of August and then on September 7 in the presence of director general ISI,” revealed military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in a TV talk show on Wednesday. He said both meetings were held on Zubair’s request.

 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
424
1
686
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ASKardar said:
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said from now on no one from his party will hold individual, private or delegation-level meetings with the country's military leadership.

If necessitated by national security or the constitution, such meetings will be approved by the party's leadership and will be made public, he wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1309122736564953089

Sharif's tweet comes a day after the Pakistan Army disclosed that former senior PML-N leader and Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair had twice reached out to Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed political and legal woes of Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the past few weeks.

“Mr Zubair twice met the army chief, once in the last week of August and then on September 7 in the presence of director general ISI,” revealed military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in a TV talk show on Wednesday. He said both meetings were held on Zubair’s request.
Click to expand...
Buhahaha... THIS MESSAGE BY NAWAZ SHARIF IS INTENDED FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
424
1
686
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
El Sidd said:
PMLn should take disciplinary actions against Mr. Zubair
Click to expand...
First the leadership requests him to go and try to save their a** , than disciplinary action him as well. Isn't it too much? What did he do wrong apart from loyally serving this family dynasty. Poor guy has that grandma's pic as DP as well :D
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
55,018
8
45,532
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Patriot forever said:
First the leadership requests him to go and try to save their a** , than disciplinary action him as well. Isn't it too much? What did he do wrong apart from loyally serving this family dynasty. Poor guy has that grandma's pic as DP as well :D
Click to expand...
He gave contradictory statements following the meeting.

There are no holy Buzdars in PMLn.
 
Moonlight

Moonlight

MODERATOR
Nov 1, 2015
6,394
42
16,565
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
لو آپ اپنے دام میں‌ صیّاد آگیا

Pir Pagara was so right when he said,

“jab yeh ander hote hain to paoon pakrte hain Aur jab yeh bahir hote hain to gareeban pakrte hain”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zibago Coverage of Nawaz Sharif banned on ptv Pakistani Siasat 41
Norwegian LHC bans airing of Nawaz, Maryam's 'anti-judiciary' speeches for 15 days Pakistani Siasat 16
S After lifetime election ban, NAB summons Nawaz Sharif on ‘misuse of power’ Pakistani Siasat 20
Devil Soul LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Maryam in case seeking ban on PML-N leaders' speeches Pakistani Siasat 0
GlobalVillageSpace Kuwait lifts visa ban on Pakistanis – Success of Nawaz Diplomacy Social & Current Events 0
Devil Soul Nawaz meets Ban Ki-moon, hands dossiers on IoK brutalities Kashmir War 0
LaaL PEMRA banned Dr Shahid Masood for 45 days - Watch his reaction and message to Nawaz Sharif on live T Social & Current Events 1
H Nawaz can play pivotal role in solving Saudi-Iran conflict: Ban Ki-moon Middle East & Africa 0
Knight Rider PM Nawaz urges Ban Ki-moon for plebiscite in Kashmir Strategic & Foreign Affairs 114
mr42O Nawaz Sharif will sign Solar power contract with Norwegian company despite ban ? Pakistani Siasat 31

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top