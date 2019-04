Zardari --> Family barred from political office

Nawaz --> Family barred from political office

Showbaz

Mariyam

Faryal Talpoor

Ishaq Dar

If as a Pakistani I have to choose between Money from the looters or Permanent End to their DynastyI am ok to see an end come to their DynastyAll need to be in PrisonMoney we can may be attain indirectly by a formal complaint in their residing nations to bring back looted cashIt has to be 100% on record that these two families performed corruption and on grand scale so that their future avenue to Elections is closed forever