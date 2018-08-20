/ Register

  • Monday, August 20, 2018

nawaz and marium+safdar wil be released today

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Imran Khan, Aug 20, 2018 at 5:19 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:19 PM #1
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    wait few hours they will be bailout today . :angel::frown:
     
  2. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:20 PM #2
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    they put all three names in ECL its clear sign they are gonna release .
     
  3. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:21 PM #3
    Muhammad bin Hamid

    Muhammad bin Hamid FULL MEMBER

    for eid only
     
  4. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:23 PM #4
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    No they won't be released.
     
  5. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:24 PM #5
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    it seems kalsoom nawaz will be critically sick from today again :lol:
     
  6. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:25 PM #6
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    just wait few hours sir they are gonna out of jail .
     
  7. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:25 PM #7
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Why? Are prisons closed on Eid holidays?
     
  8. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:28 PM #8
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    The conduct of NAB prosecution in courts is tried and tested method of deliberately keeping the loopholes in prosecution to keep the doors for muk-muka opened. If they get released then the Madari with dugdugi Chairman NAB should be taken to the task.
     
  9. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:29 PM #9
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    NAB case har gai hai bhai jan . jan boojh ker ya allah ki marzi se . but they failed to answer many questions or answers were not really good. its clear three robbers will be out today .
     
  10. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:30 PM #10
    greenblooded

    greenblooded FULL MEMBER

    Banana republic what was the point of putting so much effort and time into putting them in when you will just let them go later
     
  11. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:32 PM #11
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    for teach them a lesson sir . do you guys really think they will sit inside 10 years ?:rofl:
     
  12. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:34 PM #12
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    How IK will fight corruption and bring money back when the tools NAB, FIA, FBR, SECP, SB are rusted.
     
  13. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:35 PM #13
    greenblooded

    greenblooded FULL MEMBER

    You really think they will ever learn their lesson.Nawaz and co are mutmain begharat.
    What in the hell are the UFOs thinking to make such a stupid mistake
     
  14. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:39 PM #14
    Peaceful Civilian

    Peaceful Civilian ELITE MEMBER

    Court was asking something, But NAB people were changing the topic and Not coming to point. Remember court fined them 10,000 rupees for not answering to point.
    I think they were doing deliberately. It's clear they didn't answer and they will get release .
     
  15. Aug 20, 2018 at 5:42 PM #15
    greenblooded

    greenblooded FULL MEMBER

    I doubt it if money mattered they would never have gone to jail.It was the real stakeholders who put them in jail and won't get out without their consent
     
