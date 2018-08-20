nawaz and marium+safdar wil be released today

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Imran Khan, Aug 20, 2018 at 5:19 PM.
wait few hours they will be bailout today .
they put all three names in ECL its clear sign they are gonna release .
for eid only
No they won't be released.
it seems kalsoom nawaz will be critically sick from today again
just wait few hours sir they are gonna out of jail .
Why? Are prisons closed on Eid holidays?
The conduct of NAB prosecution in courts is tried and tested method of deliberately keeping the loopholes in prosecution to keep the doors for muk-muka opened. If they get released then the Madari with dugdugi Chairman NAB should be taken to the task.
NAB case har gai hai bhai jan . jan boojh ker ya allah ki marzi se . but they failed to answer many questions or answers were not really good. its clear three robbers will be out today .
Banana republic what was the point of putting so much effort and time into putting them in when you will just let them go later
for teach them a lesson sir . do you guys really think they will sit inside 10 years ?
How IK will fight corruption and bring money back when the tools NAB, FIA, FBR, SECP, SB are rusted.
You really think they will ever learn their lesson.Nawaz and co are mutmain begharat.
What in the hell are the UFOs thinking to make such a stupid mistake
Court was asking something, But NAB people were changing the topic and Not coming to point. Remember court fined them 10,000 rupees for not answering to point.
I think they were doing deliberately. It's clear they didn't answer and they will get release .
I doubt it if money mattered they would never have gone to jail.It was the real stakeholders who put them in jail and won't get out without their consent