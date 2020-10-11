Nawaz alone faces sedition case now.

What's new

Asif Chaudhry
11 Oct 2020



LAHORE: The police on Saturday declared all senior PML-N leadership innocent, except for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a sedition case lodged with the Shahdara police recently and also removed four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) from the FIR.

The development came late on Saturday after a meeting held between the special investigation team probing into the case and Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh.

The sedition case was registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and senior PML-N leadership, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, on Monday.

The federal government distanced itself from the move as Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his displeasure over the development.

Besides Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, 41 other senior leaders of the party were nominated in the case on the complaint of local resident and PTI activist Badar Rasheed.
Four sections of PPC also removed from FIR
The complainant alleged that the former premier delivered “hateful speeches” against the state, its institutions and the nation while addressing the opposition’s multiparty conference and his party’s Central Working Committee and Central Executive Committee on Sept 20 and Oct 1.

He said the party leaders who were attending these meetings endorsed speeches of Mr Sharif by raising hands.

He said the purpose of calling these meetings and the speeches of Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N leaders was to endorse the policy of India aimed to get Pakistan declared ‘a rogue state’ and to keep its name on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force.

The FIR was registered under section 10 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (2016) and sections 124-A (sedition), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against Pakistan), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) 120-A (criminal conspiracy), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishing of its sovereignty), 124 (assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intention to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the PPC. According to the FIR, Mr Sharif instigated his party leaders, state institutions and the nation to treason against Pakistan while using the media from abroad (London).

The late-night statement issued by the police chief said the special investigation team had thoroughly investigated the case and found all the politicians, including the Azad Kashmir PM, “innocent”.

It said the team recorded written and video statements of the complainant and reached the conclusion that the politicians nominated in the treason case had not endorsed the hateful speeches of Mr Sharif at the two meetings of the party.

Consequently, the police have decided not to take action against them (nominated politicians), except Mr Sharif.

The police further stated that in the light of the investigation, four sections of the PPC — 121-A, 123-A, 124 and 153-A — had been removed from the FIR.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2020
 
Nobody is buying this drama from the government.

The IMF puppet government is in cahoots with previous governments and must keep the charade up publicly.

Shameful to say the least, this flirtation with fascism is neither new nor creative.
 
El Sidd said:
Nobody is buying this drama from the government.

The IMF puppet government is in cahoots with previous governments and must keep the charade up publicly.

Shameful to say the least, this flirtation with fascism is neither new nor creative.
Dear how much loans PMLN took from IMF, PPP took how much?
And how much PTI took?
Care to explain.
And where these loans invested spend and how much loan these government returns during their tenure.
 
El Sidd said:
Nobody is buying this drama from the government.

The IMF puppet government is in cahoots with previous governments and must keep the charade up publicly.

Shameful to say the least, this flirtation with fascism is neither new nor creative.
Supporting a ghaddar like Nawaz should mean your Pakistani citizenship should be cancelled
 
hussain0216 said:
Supporting a ghaddar like Nawaz should mean your Pakistani citizenship should be cancelled
Though I don't like NS but why someone's nationality be cancelled if he or she likes him. Please learn to live with difference of opinion and agree to disagree.
 
mikkix said:
Dear how much loans PMLN took from IMF, PPP took how much?
And how much PTI took?
Care to explain.
And where these loans invested spend and how much loan these government returns during their tenure.
Numbers are for this government to release and for the public to trust. The historic capitulation to IMF around Aug 5, 2019 speaks volume of the sabotage.

hussain0216 said:
Supporting a ghaddar like Nawaz should mean your Pakistani citizenship should be cancelled
Why don't you use the PM portal for these fascist ideas? The whole country is hostage to it already. Play your blind patriotism part in the mess.
 
alibaz said:
Though I don't like NS but why someone's nationality be cancelled if he or she likes him. Please learn to live with difference of opinion and agree to disagree.
This isn't a difference in opinion

Nawaz is a crook and ghaddar, anyone supporting him is against Pakistan and should run like he did
 
hussain0216 said:
This isn't a difference in opinion

Nawaz is a crook and ghaddar, anyone supporting him is against Pakistan and should run like he did
Government of Pakistan still pays his medical expense. He is on a medical leave to UK where you are free to vent out your fascism outwards toward Pakistan.

He is your mirror image
 
El Sidd said:
When is the patriotic government implementing the Porous Moshraf verdict?
His escape was part of the plan., what you saw later was all hue and cry for politics and vote bank.
This was agreed and part of NRO..
You cant prosecute one guy and let others go..
The only reason Musharraf should be jailed for life is he let all the crooks walk back in to the country..not the emergency or x y z.,
Read fazlus role in NRO
www.arabnews.com

Benazir, Fazl Join Hands to Support Musharraf

ISLAMABAD, 24 September 2007 — Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman “have joined hands to stab the opposition in the back,” a media report yesterday said.“There are some among the opposition who believe that Fazl’s somersaults are also the...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
 
-blitzkrieg- said:
This was agreed and part of NRO..
You cant prosecute one guy and let others go..
The only reason Musharraf should be jailed for life is he let all the crooks walk back in to the country..not the emergency or x y z.,
Read fazlus role in NRO
www.arabnews.com

Benazir, Fazl Join Hands to Support Musharraf

ISLAMABAD, 24 September 2007 — Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman “have joined hands to stab the opposition in the back,” a media report yesterday said.“There are some among the opposition who believe that Fazl’s somersaults are also the...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
Would you not drink from the stream next door?

The same players of NRO having previously tricked everyone into thinking they are terrorists now bank on tricking people into thinking they ain't legally loyal.

The public should look elsewhere than these spent cartridges.
 
hussain0216 said:
This isn't a difference in opinion

Nawaz is a crook and ghaddar, anyone supporting him is against Pakistan and should run like he did
Crooks and Ghaddars are to be punished but under no circumstances their nationality can be cancelled. Better try to learn to tolerate people having a very different opinion than yours.
 
