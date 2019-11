that is the problem our justice system.

but letting him go must not be that easy, PTI must cash this opportunity in a political manner.

all knows those platelets will suddenly get appropriate fit for air travel. the goons must not be spare so easily.

the only propaganda that PMLN is doing on behalf of NS is that he is not willing to go abroad and now doctors/family convinced him?

he was ready to go the very first day, was just establishing a ground, to let public see how brave their leader is.

Click to expand...