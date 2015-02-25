Nawab of Kalabagh: The Man Who Knew Too Much

syedali73 said: Yet our history is incomplete without him. Click to expand...

off course & anyone who have read the political history of Pakistan would certainly realize that unfortunately most of its controversial, we still have to decide what was right what was wrong who was right & who was wrong, just start from the Ghulam Muhammad read about him a person who was not been able to communicate due to paralyses was the Governor general of Pakistan just because that he successfully formed a nexus of Civil bureaucrats, Politicians, businessmen & feudal class.One can find this 'Ghulam Muhammad Syndrome' in every government of Pakistan be it Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, Zia ul Haq or Pervaiz Musharah or civilian Z.A Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto or Nawaz Sharif every government was unable to communicate or act on their own.Nawab Kalabagh was the representation of the support of political feudal class to Ayub Khan which after Ayub supported to Bhutto being the new true symbol of this class.