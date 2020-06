I have never been to KP. Hopefully I can if I ever get a chance to visit Pakistan again.



In my opinion the problem with Pakistan's economy isn't that it doesn't have anything to offer, there is plenty. The issues stems from the human factor. It is the people’s lack of will and discipline to progress that is holding us back. In fact, that is what makes the situation of Pakistan even sadder, despite having so much potential, we are devolving into a more primitive society instead of one that advances.

Click to expand...