Navy's recce prowess gets boost with induction of 2 Poseidon 8I aircraft

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
The Indian Navy has inducted two more Poseidon 8I maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, in a boost to its surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean in the face of China's increasing forays into the region.

The two aircraft, manufactured by US aerospace major Boeing, arrived in India on December 30, officials said on Tuesday.

"The Indian Navy's Boeing P-8I aircraft commenced operations from INS Hansa, Goa with two aircraft arriving on December 30. The aircraft were inducted after fitment of indigenous equipment and flight acceptance trials," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

On arrival, the two aircraft were welcomed by a MiG 29K formation, he said.

The Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013. The aircraft are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam.
"The second batch of four additional aircraft will be based at Indian Naval Air Squadron 316, to be commissioned at INS Hansa," Madhwal said.
The existing fleet of P-8Is is extensively deployed to keep track of the movement of Chinese ships and submarines in the Indian Ocean region.
The P-8I, based on the Boeing next-generation 737 commercial airplane, is a variant of the P-8A Poseidon used by the US Navy.
A fleet of the P-8Is was also deployed to carry out surveillance on the movement of Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

To boost its surveillance mechanism, the Indian Navy had taken on lease two Sea Guardian drones from an American defence major over a year ago.
India has also stepped up groundwork on a long-conceived proposal to procure 30 multi-mission armed Predator drones from the US for the three services at an estimated cost of over $3 billion.

The medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) Predator-B drones, manufactured by US defence major General Atomics, are capable of remaining airborne for around 35 hours and can hunt down targets at land and sea.
The remotely piloted drones, also known as MQ-9 Reaper, can be deployed on a range of missions including surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence gathering and destroying enemy targets.

 
Turingsage

Turingsage

Sep 28, 2014
China is certainly ensuring that India starts rapidly beefing up its Air Naval and Army assets.
Pakistan may want to thank China for its efforts in dragging the Indian forces into the 22nd centaury
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
Turingsage said:
China is certainly ensuring that India starts rapidly beefing up its Air Naval and Army assets.
Pakistan may want to thank China for its efforts in dragging the Indian forces into the 22nd centaury
China is raping india in the north while india is trying to protect itself in the south. if the idea of entering the "22nd centaury" is to protect your *** when it is your mouth that is getting raped them welcome to the "22nd centaury".:welcome:
 
SQ8

SQ8

Mar 28, 2009
Turingsage said:
China is certainly ensuring that India starts rapidly beefing up its Air Naval and Army assets.
Pakistan may want to thank China for its efforts in dragging the Indian forces into the 22nd centaury
China is also why India received mountain warfare equipment and training from the US in the 60s. Never used against the Chinese it was employed solely against Pakistan in 65. However, no Pakistani went ahead and complained to the United States regarding the use of equipment meant for the Chinese against them.
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

Sep 28, 2014
GumNaam said:
China is raping india in the north
Rape is when a larger part of an enemy country is torn away and a friendly COUNTRY of hundreds of millions created in its place. Rape is when over 90,000 "warriors" surrender and hand over their weapons to be looked after in POW camps for months.
Skirmishes across a undefined boundary in a barren uninhabited frozen wasteland hardly counts.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
SQ8 said:
China is also why India received mountain warfare equipment and training from the US in the 60s. Never used against the Chinese it was employed solely against Pakistan in 65. However, no Pakistani went ahead and complained to the United States regarding the use of equipment meant for the Chinese against them.
And more recently neither did we complain to Russia or France... I guess it's only forte of being fourth largest airforce in the world. Shame.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
Turingsage said:
Rape is when a larger part of an enemy country is torn away and a friendly COUNTRY of hundreds of millions created in its place. Rape is when over 90,000 "warriors" surrender and hand over their weapons to be looked after in POW camps for months.
Skirmishes across a undefined boundary in a barren uninhabited frozen wasteland hardly counts.
still living in a 50+ year old past aye? :lol: not like you could ever take us on in the western theater...

and furthermore to add to your butthurt, THIS 👇👇👇 is what rape looks like in the 21st century...
20211106_223520.jpg
PLA.jpg
9545fe7a-2d77-11ec-9021-f4cecde6cb15_image_hires_173336.jpg

0_Moment-India-Air-Force-pilot-is-attacked-by-Pakistan-locals-after-being-shot-down.jpg

PicsArt_04-08-03.16.50.jpg


now go have a cool glass of gow muttar
cow-urine-3017753-9_1426844331_1426844335.jpg

and get back to holding your ears. :laugh:
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

Apr 22, 2019
Turingsage said:
China is certainly ensuring that India starts rapidly beefing up its Air Naval and Army assets.
Pakistan may want to thank China for its efforts in dragging the Indian forces into the 22nd centaury
Is India panic buying after receiving two beatings from two nuclear powers in two years in the 21st century?
 
