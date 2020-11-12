Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' launched at Mazagon Dock

In yet another boost for the Indian Navy, it’s fifth Scorpene class submarine ’Vagir’ was launched today at Mumbai’s Mazagon Dock. According to an official statement, Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik launched the submarine through video conferencing.



On the occasion, Vice Admiral R B Pandit, Western Naval Command Chief, said he expects Vagir will be commissioned in a year's time. He said, two Kalvari-class submarines are already operational in the Navy.



Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of Indian Navy’s Project-75.



INS Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, was launched in 2017, followed by Khanderi, Karanj and Vela.



These submarines can undertake missions like anti- surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance.