Navy ship visits Senegal, sets up medical camp

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Alamgir visited Dakar, the capital of Senegal, on Sunday and established a free medical camp as a gesture of goodwill.Upon arrival, the ship was received by officials of Senegal’s health ministry and the navy, as well as Pakistan’s defence attaché, said a press release issued by Pakistan Navy.During the port visit, PNS Alamgir’s mission commander and commanding officer called on Senegal’s defence minister, the chief of naval staff and the chief of air staff. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and the enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was reaffirmed.The mission commander conveyed the good wishes of Pakistan’s chief of the naval staff to the people of Senegal and the Senegalese navy.At the free medical camp, a specialised team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics provided more than 2,000 patients with medical treatment and medicines.The implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures was ensured during the medical camp.Upon completion of the port visit, PNS Alamgir conducted a bilateral passage exercise with a ship of Senegal’s navy to enhance interoperability between the two navies.The ongoing deployment is aimed at fostering friendly ties with African countries, enhancing naval collaboration, extending humanitarian assistance, and developing interoperability with the host navy.The visit of PNS Alamgir to Senegal provided an opportunity for both countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations, the press release said.