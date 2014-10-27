Raj-Hindustani said: Navy sends vessel to help hunt Indonesia submarine

As Indian Navy sent its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) to assist Indonesian Navy in trying to find its submarine, which went missing on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke with his Indonesian counterpart on the issue.

Singh on Thursday tweeted, “Spoke to the Defence Minister of Indonesia, General Prabowo Subianto, over the phone and shared my pain over the news of missing submarine Nanggala and its crew members. India is extending its full support to the ongoing Indonesian rescue efforts.

The Defence Ministry said Singh told Subianto, “As a well-wisher and a Defence Minister myself, I can feel the pain and anguish…. I have already directed the Indian Navy to move its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel to Indonesia. I have also tasked the Indian Air Force to see the feasibility of induction of the DSRV intervention system by air.”



He asserted that India is “committed to assist our strategic partners during times of necessity”. The statement mentioned that Subianto “acknowledged and appreciated India’s support to Indonesia”.

If they send it through plane, there is hope, but if it is sent through ship, it will be too late. Just for comparison, Singapore DSRV will reach Bali in about Sunday and even Indonesia Regel ship with good ability in mapping deep sea will arrive this Friday after departed from Jakarta in Wednesday.The oxigen of the Navy crew only have less than 24 hours. But nevertheless we are thankful of any helped given by our friendly countries. USA also has said will help the effort, but we dont know what kind of help they will be given.