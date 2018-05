The cellphone behemoth Huawei was started by a former Chinese military official and has “extraordinary ties to the Chinese government,” Senate Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr said in February.

Due to security concerns, the federal government has moved to restrict Huawei’s operations in the United States and the Pentagon this week ordered military exchanges to stop selling electronics made by Huawei and its Chinese competitor, ZTE.

“It’s not just the South China Sea,” Navy Secretary Richard Spencer told the Senate Appropriations Committee last month. “It’s across the full spectrum that China is coming at us.”

“We turned around and said, ‘Whoa, stop the horses,’” Spencer told the Senate Armed Services Committee last month. “We’d like to know what this means.”



Spencer said GE officials reassured them that they were “not going to use any of the assets of Huawei, nor its software.”



“We said, ‘Great, can we see the governance documents of the joint venture?’ And things got very frosty,” Spencer told the committee.

None of the intel heads raised their hand.