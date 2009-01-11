What's new

Navy Early Warning Plane Damaged After Hitting Parked Super Hornet on Carrier Deck

www.military.com

Navy Early Warning Plane Damaged After Hitting Parked Super Hornet on Carrier Deck

It was the second mishap on the Nimitz in two weeks.
Two Navy aircraft were damaged when one of the planes struck the other while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea.

An E-2C Hawkeye with Carrier Air Wing 17 "made partial contact" with an F/A-18F Super Hornet parked on the flight deck of the carrier Nimitz on Aug. 24, said Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, a spokeswoman for Carrier Strike Group 11.

No personnel were injured in the mishap, she added, which happened at about 4:30 p.m. local time.

The Naval Safety Center reported that the Hawkeye "struck the tail fin of a CATM-9X missile on a parked F/A-18F during a hook skip bolter."


Talk about killing two bird with one stone :lol:
 
