Navy E2C Hawkeye crashes in Virginia

Navy Pilots and Crew Escape from Hawkeye Before It Crashes in Virginia
All four crew members are safe. But what went wrong?
A U.S. Navy airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft crashed on Monday during a training flight over Virginia. All four crew members safely egressed from the aircraft and were rescued on the ground. The Navy has yet to indicate what caused the plane—the largest aircraft stationed on an American aircraft carrier—to crash.
At 3:50 p.m. on Monday, the Hawkeye went down on Wallops Island, the location of a NASA flight facility and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. A video from a local news station showed the aircraft plummeting to Earth, followed by a black cloud of smoke.
The E-2C Hawkeye normally flies with a crew of five: a pilot, copilot, combat information center (CIC) officer, aircraft control officer, and radar officer. The CIC, aircraft control, and radar officers sit in the rear of the plane monitoring data from the AN/APS-145 radar system.