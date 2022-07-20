What's new

Navy detains 16 Indian fishermen from Bay of Bengal

www.dhakatribune.com

Navy detains 16 Indian fishermen from Bay of Bengal

On Wednesday evening, the fishermen along with the detained Indian trawler were brought to the Payra Bandar Naval Police outpost
Navy detains 16 Indian fishermen from Bay of Bengal​

On Wednesday evening, the fishermen along with the detained Indian trawler were brought to the Payra Bandar Naval Police outpost





Police detain Indian fishermen including trawler FBM Tripura Sundari from the southern Bay of Bengal estuary, about 35kms from Payra Fair Buoy of Payra Sea Port on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 Dhaka Tribune
Anisur Rahman Swapan, Barisal
July 21, 2022 4:10 AM
Bangladesh Navy has detained 16 Indian fishermen from the southern Bay of Bengal estuary, about 35km from Payra Fair Buoy of Payra Sea Port, for illegally entering Bangladesh’s territory.
The Navy members also seized the trawler FBM Tripura Sundari from the spot.
On Wednesday evening, the fishermen along with the detained Indian trawler were brought to the Payra Bandar Naval Police outpost.
The arrested fishermen are trawler skipper Harlal Das, 50, Bitish Das, 48, Pankaj Das, 26, Raja Das, 22, Swapan Das, 48, Jagbandhu Das, 62, Apan Das, 60, Hriday Das, 27, Deepak Das, 30, Sunil Das, 47, Jai Hari Das, 45, Satya Lal Das, 25, Ranjit Dey, 24, Gopal Pal, 39, Haridas, 32 and Samar Das, 50, under different police stations of Nadia district under 24 Pargana of West Bengal.
Payra Port Naval Police Outpost Inspector Mominur Rahman said the arrested Indian fishermen will be handed over to Kalapara police station.
Bangladesh Navy members said that on Tuesday night, the Navy members patrolled the deep sea with the ship BNS Gomti of Mongla zone.
At one time, they noticed that the Indian fishermen were fishing in Bangladesh maritime area.
The intruders were chased and arrested along with the trawler.
On Wednesday evening, the detained Indian fishermen along with the trawler was brought to Payra sea port by marine police.
 

