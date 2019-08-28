What's new

Navy chief adorned with admiral rank badge

1599145130400.png


Chief of Naval Staff Vice-Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal was adorned with the rank badge of Admiral at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Thursday.

“Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat adorned the naval chief with the new rank badge of Admiral,” said Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian were present on the occasion.

Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal took over as the Chief of Naval Staff on July 25 last.

www.dhakatribune.com

The buttering up of the Naval Defence establishment continues....

To ensure continued flow of percentage from large naval projects I'm guessing....

Who can tell me about this Admiral Shaheen Iqbal gentleman? India-friendly?
 
By the way, here is something from Wiki re: the US Navy...

" ... statute sets the total number of four-star officers allowed in each service.[3] This is set at 6 four-star Navy admirals.[3] However, exceptions to this limit are made to meet operational needs. As of July 2020, there were 9 four star admirals serving on active duty with the U.S. Navy. "

How many Admirals have we had before in Bangladesh Navy?
 
