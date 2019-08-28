Navy chief adorned with admiral rank badge Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal took over as the Chief of Naval Staff on July 25

Chief of Naval Staff Vice-Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal was adorned with the rank badge of Admiral at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Thursday.“Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat adorned the naval chief with the new rank badge of Admiral,” said Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian were present on the occasion.Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal took over as the Chief of Naval Staff on July 25 last.