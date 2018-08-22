/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Navjot Singh Sidhu controversy

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Path-Finder, Aug 22, 2018 at 1:13 AM.

  Aug 22, 2018 at 1:13 AM
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,448
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 10,803 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I am seeing an incredible amount of news on this topic and it really begins to show the ugly underbelly of a society. Just from today;

    Sedition case against Sidhu for hugging Pak army chief a test of nationalism or paranoia?
    https://theprint.in/talk-point/sedi...ief-a-test-of-nationalism-or-paranoia/102380/

    Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies 'jhappi' to Pakistan Army Chief, invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee's bus trip
    https://www.timesnownews.com/india/...-lahore-punjab-congress-bjp-imran-khan/272744

    How the fury over a hug between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa shows our sad state
    https://www.dailyo.in/politics/navj...-in-pakistan-narendra-modi/story/1/26181.html

    Hated at home, loved across the border: Why Pakistan is all praise for Navjot Singh Sidhu
    https://www.dailyo.in/politics/navj...stan-imran-khan-kartarpura/story/1/26184.html

    India lawyer wants Sidhu tried for treason over Pakistan visit
    https://tribune.com.pk/story/1785755/3-india-lawyer-wants-sidhu-tried-treason-pakistan-visit/

    Bajrang Dal declares Rs 5 lakh reward for Navjot Singh Sidhu’s head
    https://www.newsx.com/national/bajrang-dal-navjot-singh-sidhu-pakistan-visit

    If visiting Pakistan anti-nationalism then what did PM Modi do in 2015, Cong asks BJP
    https://www.abplive.in/india-news/n...t-did-pm-modi-do-in-2015-asks-congress-745258
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 1:22 AM
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,309
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,583 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Dead man walking
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 1:22 AM
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,505
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2011
    Ratings:
    +27 / 31,936 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    There are 4 genders of Humans with some distinct characteristics, behavior and emotions - Men, Women, Trans and Hindustanis. Keeping this in mind will help you understand things.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 22, 2018 at 1:23 AM
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,448
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 10,803 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
  Aug 22, 2018 at 1:28 AM
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,448
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 10,803 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
  Aug 22, 2018 at 1:37 AM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,000
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,674 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    I predicted that this hug may cause some trouble for him on his return basing on the insecure behaviour of Indians towards the pigeon and other animals.
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 2:26 AM
    ThanatosI

    ThanatosI FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,201
    Joined:
    Apr 25, 2018
    Ratings:
    +2 / 1,810 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Ireland
    Sick mentality of Indians .
     
