On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senator Faisal Javed had invited PM Imran khan’s old friend Sidhu on a telephone call, on which Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted the invitation to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony.Earlier India shared the list of 575 pilgrims who will be visiting the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor. Which includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other MPs and MLAs of Indian side of Punjab.On October 24 the historic agreement of Kartpur corridor had been signed between Pakistan and India.The agreement ceremony was held at Kartarpur zero line, in which the historic agreement was signed by the Foreign Office spokesman, Director General of South Asia and SAARC, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, from Pakistan’s side.Pakistan and India had agreed to open the corridor to the Kartarpur Gurdwara last year located in Pakistan on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.The Kartarpur Corridor, which will be the first visa-free route between Pakistan and India, just a few kilometers from the International border of India and Pakistan.Pakistan is all set to become religious hub for Sikhs from all across globe, construction work on Kartarpur project enters final stages and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Sikh community on 9th November.SOURCE: https://www.bolnews.com/international/2019/10/sidhu-to-attend-kartarpur-corridor-inaugural-ceremony/