Navjot Sidhu did a Shahid Afridi...calling India itna Chota dil...

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Pluralist, Aug 26, 2018 at 5:09 PM.
High Insulting Navgot Singh Sidhu Hyper On Anchor
Indian mimmickry
The more hate Sidhu gets and accusations and Desh Drohi stigmas, the more alienated Sikhs will be from India and more closer to Pakistan, Punjab specially.
What he said was so right, one who try to please everyone, pleases none...also very clear about all the things. Like 'Log kiya kahengay' thought leads to failure or not doing anything.