Navi Mumbai Airport Protests I Why Locals Have Given An Ultimatum Over Naming It After Bal Thackeray

Locals from Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar and Thane districts are protesting against a new proposed name for the international airport. Maharashtra Govt’s CIDCO, which is looking after the project, has proposed naming the airport after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Thousands of villagers from over 27 villages joined the ‘Mashal March’ protests against the naming of the airport. Locals claim that political leaders had agreed to the idea of naming the project after veteran Parliamentarian and social activist DB Patil.