What's new

NAVFAC Pacific Awards $2.8-Billion Contract Task Order for Pearl Harbor Dry Dock Replacement

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,913
-3
2,325
Country
United States
Location
United States

NAVFAC Pacific Awards $2.8-Billion Contract Task Order for Pearl Harbor Dry Dock Replacement​

web1_7097788.jpg

OINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hi. - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $2.8-billion task order under a previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award construction contract to Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, to replace Dry Dock 3 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) March 10.

The planned five-year project will construct a graving dock, to be designated Dry Dock 5, in order to support PHNSY’s ability to continue serving the Navy decades into the future by maintaining and modernizing the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarines.

“As part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), replacing Dry Dock 3 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is a critical enabler of increased naval capability,” said Pete Lynch, program executive officer for Industrial Infrastructure, who oversees SIOP. “This project is a key investment in increasing capacity and modernizing our nation’s public shipyards through upgraded dry docks and facilities, new equipment, and improved workflow.”

Dry Dock 3 at PHNSY & IMF will become functionally obsolete once the Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarines are no longer in service. The dry dock, built in 1942, cannot service Virginia-class submarines or larger surface ships.

“We look forward to working with Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, and all our stakeholders on this project over the next several years in order to deliver this critical capability to the Fleet,” said Capt. Steve Padhi, commanding officer of Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. “The project team and cooperating agencies have gone above and beyond to set the conditions for success. We have incorporated lessons learned and best practices from other dry dock projects and field offices across the Navy, and we have consulted with our construction contractors early in order to confidently meet the requirements we’ve been given. My OICC team and I are ready to get started on this historic effort.”

The Navy is investing heavily in shipyard infrastructure for nuclear-powered warships. The Navy established SIOP to increase throughput at the four public shipyards by updating their physical layout, upgrading and modernizing their dry docks, and replacing antiquated capital equipment with modern tools and technologies.

SIOP is a holistic investment plan that when fully executed will deliver required dry dock repairs and upgrades to support current and planned future classes of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, optimize workflow within the shipyards through significant changes to their physical layout, and recapitalize industrial plant equipment with modern technology that will substantially increase productivity and safety.

The full contract announcement is available at:
www.defense.gov

Contracts for March 10, 2023

Today's Defense Department contracts valued at $7.5 million or more are now live on Defense.gov.
www.defense.gov

www.cpf.navy.mil

NAVFAC Pacific Awards $2.8-Billion Contract Task Order for Pearl Harbor Dry Dock Replaceme

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hi. - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $2.8-billion task order under a previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity
www.cpf.navy.mil
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Lockheed awarded $1.1 billion contract for sea-based hypersonic strike on Zumwalt destroyers
Replies
0
Views
240
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
beijingwalker
Chinese Navy Growth: Massive Expansion Of Important Shipyard
2 3
Replies
44
Views
6K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
beijingwalker
China’s Navy Is The Largest On Earth (Yes, Bigger Than The U.S. Navy)
Replies
8
Views
1K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
ghazi52
How are Pakistan’s naval modernization plans coming along?
Replies
0
Views
84
ghazi52
ghazi52
Zarvan
Saab Lays Keel Of First A26 Blekinge-Class Submarine
Replies
0
Views
2K
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom