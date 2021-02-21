NAVDEX 2021: Bangladesh Navy displays Type 056 corvette BNS Prottoy NAVDEX 2021: Bangladesh Navy displays Type 056 corvette BNS Prottoy at the opportunity of Navdex 2021 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. BNS Prottoy is a Type 056 stealth surface warfare guided missile corvette of Bangladesh Navy. She was built at Wuchang Shipyard of China. She is the second corvette of the...

Bangladesh Navy displays Type 056 corvette BNS Prottoy at the opportunity of Navdex 2021 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. BNS Prottoy is a Type 056 stealth surface warfare guided missile corvette of Bangladesh Navy. She was built at Wuchang Shipyard of China. She is the second corvette of the class for the Bangladesh Navy. The ship is serving the Bangladesh Navy since 2016.The ship is 90 metres (300 ft) long, has a beam of 11 metres (36 ft) and a draught of 3,3 metres. With a displacement of 1,330 tonnes, she has a complement of 78 personnel including 60 sailors and 18 officers. She is propelled by two SEMT Pielstick 12PA6 diesel engines with a distance adjustable tail rotor which can provide enough power for her top speed of more than 25 knots (46 km/h; 29 mph). She has two power stations, former and rear and electricity supply works with one of the power station sunk. Compared to the traditional round bilge boat, the ship is designed with V type, having angle bending line at the bottom so that she can sail with high speed in rough sea states. However, the ship does not carry any type of sonars so she has limited anti-submarine warfare capabilities. As a result, she will act mainly as a surface warfare corvette. BNS Prottoy has a helicopter deck at her back which can support a medium size helicopter but she has no hangar.The ship uses SharpEye I-Band (X-band) and E/F-Band (S-band) radars from Kelvin Hughes with MantaDigital tactical display software.[12] These radars are used for surface search and navigation purposes. They can be used for Helicopter control and recovery also. A low peak transmission power of these radars reduces the probability of intercept by ESM systems.The ship carries one H/PJ-26 76 mm main gun placed forward. Two 2-cell C-802A Anti-ship missiles are installed in the ship for anti surface operations. Two H/PJ-17 30 mm remote controlled gun turrets at amidship work as gun-CIWS for the ship. For air defence, she carries an eight-cell FL-3000N launcher, which is the Chinese equivalent of RAM. The ship also carries two 6-cell Type-87 240mm ASW rocket launchers.