NAVAREA Warning for Medium Range Ballistic Missile 12 - 16 April

Pakistan to conduct ballistic missile test over Arabian Sea
NAVAREA warning has been issued for arabian sea over the distance of 1500km approx. Missile firing test will be carried out April b/w 12 - 16, all vessels to remain clear off the area.

1649848192572.png

1649848207556.png


Note: Thread is locked for discussion, mujhe meri izzat zaida aziz hai.....!!!!

Posted the news on FB and I can see reaction from Public :rofl:
 
