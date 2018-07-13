Navantia unveils start-up and delivery dates for Saudi corporates

The government of Saudi Arabia signed a contract in April to build five corvettes in a deal worth 1.8 billion euros, the largest deal in the history of Spanish public shipyards for a foreign client. This contract reinforces the future of Navantia and will benefit all shipyards of the company. The program will start at the end of 2018 and the last Corvette will be delivered to the Saudi Navy in 2022. In addition, Navantia will be responsible for supporting the operation of the corvettes for a period of five years from the delivery of the first corvette, with an additional five-year option. The 5 Corvettes are based on the Avante 2200 design and are adapted to the requirements of the Saudi Navy and offer advanced specifications, features and operational capability at extreme temperatures in the Gulf region with the perfect life cycle cost. The design of the corvettes is state-of-the-art, maximizing at the same time the participation of Navantia incorporating its own products such as the CATIZ combat system, the HERMESYS integrated communications system, the DORNA fire control system, the Integrated Platform Control System, the MINERVA integrated bridge and motors and gearboxes. In addition to the corvettes' contract .. Navantia has agreed with Saudi Military Industries Company (SAMI) to establish a joint venture in Saudi Arabia. This partnership provides for the promotion of defense and economic programs in Saudi Arabia in line with its Vision 2030. The joint venture is an opportunity to develop integrated systems and technologically advanced solutions manufactured by Navantia in the Saudi market and its area of influence, and is aligned with the company's internationalization strategy. The Saudi corvettes are based on Navantia's AVANTE 2200, a multi-mission corvette which is a multi-purpose vessel specially designed for missions of surveillance and control of maritime traffic, search and rescue missions and assistance to other ships, among others. In addition, the vessels will have an important capacity for the defense of strategic assets, intelligence and antisubmarine (ASW), antiaircraft (AAW), antisurface (ASuW) and electronic warfare (EW) capabilities. Navantia DORNA