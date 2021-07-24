Navantia launches 4th Avante-2200 class corvette, Jazan 834

https://navalpost.com/navantia-jazan-avante-2200-launch/
Navantia has launched today (July 24) the fourth of the five Avante 2200 corvettes being built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), named “Jazan”.
The ceremony was held at the San Fernando shipyard. It was attended by the Commander of the Royal Saudi Navy, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily; the Chief of Staff of the Spanish Navy Admiral General Antonio Martorell Lacave; the president of the State Industrial Participation Society (SEPI), Belén Gualda; the president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez; the Vice President of Saudi Arabia Military Industries (SAMI), Wael Alsarhan and other officials.
Jazan 834
Jazan is the fourth of five corvettes which has been constructed within the project of Sarawat of Saudi Arabia.
The Jazan has a length of 104 meters, a beam of 14 meters, and will be able to accommodate 102 people (crew and additional personnel). It will reach a maximum speed of 27 knots and, among other aspects, it has the capacity to carry 21 days’ supplies on board.
The design of the corvettes is of the latest generation, maximizing the participation of Navantia by incorporating its own products, such as the CATIZ Combat System, the HERMESYS Integrated Communications System, the DORNA Firing Direction, the Integrated Platform Control System and the MINERVA Integrated Bridge, together with other equipment developed by Navantia under license, such as the MTU Engines or the RENK Reduction Gearboxes.
Navantia has launched today (July 24) the fourth of the five Avante 2200 corvettes being built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), named “Jazan”.
The ceremony was held at the San Fernando shipyard. It was attended by the Commander of the Royal Saudi Navy, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily; the Chief of Staff of the Spanish Navy Admiral General Antonio Martorell Lacave; the president of the State Industrial Participation Society (SEPI), Belén Gualda; the president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez; the Vice President of Saudi Arabia Military Industries (SAMI), Wael Alsarhan and other officials.
Jazan 834
Jazan is the fourth of five corvettes which has been constructed within the project of Sarawat of Saudi Arabia.
The Jazan has a length of 104 meters, a beam of 14 meters, and will be able to accommodate 102 people (crew and additional personnel). It will reach a maximum speed of 27 knots and, among other aspects, it has the capacity to carry 21 days’ supplies on board.
The design of the corvettes is of the latest generation, maximizing the participation of Navantia by incorporating its own products, such as the CATIZ Combat System, the HERMESYS Integrated Communications System, the DORNA Firing Direction, the Integrated Platform Control System and the MINERVA Integrated Bridge, together with other equipment developed by Navantia under license, such as the MTU Engines or the RENK Reduction Gearboxes.