Navantia Launched Fourth Corvette For The Royal Saudi Navy

“A clear proof of this commitment, and of the steady progress of the program, is the effort made in the training of the crew of the first corvette. A case in point have been the specialization courses in Combat, Operations, Communications, Navigation and Deck, Propulsion and Electricity, as well as the training on tactical procedures which is currently underway at the Fleet’s Tactical Simulator.”



Admiral Chief of Staff of Spanish Navy, Admiral Antonio Martorell Lacave