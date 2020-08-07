Navantia Launched 3rd Avante 2200 Corvette For Royal Saudi Navy

Navantia on March 28 launched the third of five corvettes built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and named Ḥaʼil as a tribute to a city in north-western Saudi Arabia.

About RSN Al Jubail-class / Navantia Avante 2200 corvette