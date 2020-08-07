Navantia picture
Navantia Launched 3rd Avante 2200 Corvette For Royal Saudi Navy
Navantia on March 28 launched the third of five corvettes built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and named Ḥaʼil as a tribute to a city in north-western Saudi Arabia.
Naval News Staff 29 Mar 2021
Navantia press release
The ship launch took place at 16.15 local time, the most convenient time given the tides and the winds. Due to the weather forecast for the next days, which anticipates strong winds in the area, Navantia has decided to cancel the launching ceremony initially scheduled for Tuesday, 30th March.
Navantia shipyard in San Fernando has held the launching as a working event. The Chief Operations Officer, Gonzalo Mateo-Guerrero, and the director of Navantia Bahía de Cádiz shipyards, José Antonio Rodríguez Poch, were present, as well as Captain Abdullah Alsheri, Avante 2200 Program Officer, on behalf of His Excellency Vice-Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily, Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.
The corvette touched the water after sliding along the slipway and the construction of the ship will continue ashore until its delivery to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces in December 2022. Both national anthems of Saudi Arabia and Spain have been played.
The design of the corvettes is of the latest generation, maximizing the participation of Navantia by incorporating its own products, such as the CATIZ Combat System, the HERMESYS Integrated Communications System, the DORNA Firing Direction, the Integrated Platform Control System and the MINERVA Integrated Bridge, together with other equipment developed by Navantia under license, such as the MTU Engines or the RENK Reduction Gearboxes.
This contract, which came into force in November 2018, strengthens the immediate future of Navantia and benefits all the shipyards of the company and its auxiliary industry, especially the whole Bay of Cadiz.
Specifically, it will mean a global workload of around seven million hours, that is, 6,000 posts annually during five years. More than 1,100 will be Navantia employees; more than 1,800, employees from auxiliary industry and other 3,000 are indirect employees from other suppliers. There will be more than 100 auxiliary companies that will collaborate in this project.
This program, whose last vessel must be delivered in 2024, includes, in addition to construction, Life Cycle Support for five years, from the delivery of the first vessel, with an option for another five years.
On the other hand, the contract also includes the supply of several services, such as Integrated Logistic Support, Operational and Maintenance Training, Supply of Training and Education Centers for the Combat System and Platform Control System of the ships, Life Cycle Support and the systems for the maintenance of the ships in the Jeddah Naval Base.
About RSN Al Jubail-class / Navantia Avante 2200 corvette
The Al Jubail-class corvette (Avante 2200) has a length of 104 metres, a beam of 14 metres and will be able to accommodate 102 people (crew and additional personnel). It will reach a maximum speed of 27 knots and, among other aspects, it has the capacity to carry 21 days’ supplies on board.
The corvettes are the latest generation of successful Navantia-designed combatants, and incorporate state-of-the-art Navantia products, such as the CATIZ Combat System, DORNA Gun Fire Control System, NAVCOMS/HERMESYS Integrated External and Internal Communications System, MINERVA Integrated Navigation and Bridge System, or COMPLEX-SIMPLEX Integrated Platform Management Platform together with equipment manufactured by Navantia under license such as the Leonardo SUPER RAPID 76mm main gun, Rheinmetall Air Defence MILLENNIUM 35mm close-in weapon system, MTU propulsion engines and diesel generators, and RENK gearboxes.
The contract includes Life Cycle Support for five years and the supply of various services such as integrated logistical support, operational and maintenance training, supply of training and training Centers for the Combat System and Platform Control System for ships, Support to the Life Cycle, previously mentioned, and the systems for the maintenance of ships in the RNSF Jeddah Naval Base.
