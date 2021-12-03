Naval Vessel Lürssen Group showcases Braunschweig-class corvette

The NVL Group is an independent, privately-owned group of renowned Northern German shipyards (Blohm+Voss, Neue Jadewerft, Norderwerft, Peene-Werft) and related companies with more than 1,500 employees. The German company showcases a model of Braunschweig-class corvette Köln at the occasion of EDEX 21.Köln's construction started in February and later laid down on 25 April 2019 by Lürssen-Werft in Bremen.The K130 Braunschweig class (sometimes Korvette 130) is Germany's newest class of ocean-going corvettes. Five ships have replaced the Gepard-class fast attack craft of the German Navy.The K130 corvettes are equipped with Thales TACTICOS combat management system, Thales Mirador optronics sensors, a TRS-3D multifunction radar, two navigation radars and the UL 5000 K ESM/ECM suite.Their weapons include four launching tubes for Saab RBS-15 anti-ship missiles, two 21-cell RAM systems, an Oto Melara 76/62 gun and two Rheinmetall MLG 27 guns.