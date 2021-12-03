What's new

Naval Vessel Lürssen Group showcases Braunschweig-class corvette

The NVL Group is an independent, privately-owned group of renowned Northern German shipyards (Blohm+Voss, Neue Jadewerft, Norderwerft, Peene-Werft) and related companies with more than 1,500 employees. The German company showcases a model of Braunschweig-class corvette Köln at the occasion of EDEX 21.

Defexpo 2020 Controp to supply Indian army with iSky 50HD uav electro optic system

Model of K130 Braunschweig class Köln, EDEX 2021 (Picture source: Army Recognition)

Köln's construction started in February and later laid down on 25 April 2019 by Lürssen-Werft in Bremen.

The K130 Braunschweig class (sometimes Korvette 130) is Germany's newest class of ocean-going corvettes. Five ships have replaced the Gepard-class fast attack craft of the German Navy.

The K130 corvettes are equipped with Thales TACTICOS combat management system, Thales Mirador optronics sensors, a TRS-3D multifunction radar, two navigation radars and the UL 5000 K ESM/ECM suite.

Their weapons include four launching tubes for Saab RBS-15 anti-ship missiles, two 21-cell RAM systems, an Oto Melara 76/62 gun and two Rheinmetall MLG 27 guns.

Naval Vessel Lürssen Group showcases Braunschweig-class corvette | EDEX 2021 News Official Show Daily | Defence security exhibitions 2021 show daily news category (armyrecognition.com)
 
