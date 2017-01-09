Naval Strike Missile: The First 5th Generation Guided Missile of Western Countries

The only operational fifth-generation anti-ship missile of the West today is the Naval Strike Missile, shortly NSM. It has significant advantages over its previous generation counterparts. The NSM has gamechanger features in naval warfare.
Unique capabilities
Thanks to this IIR seeker, the missile does not need to be pre-targeting before the launch. This feature reduces the reaction time. The missile can fly over and around the land. During the cruise phase, the Naval Strike Missile uses its GPS, inertial, and terrain reference navigation systems. Thanks to this ability, the Naval Strike Missile can navigate the coastal waters with many rocks and islets without any problems. Also, the missile can cruise smoothly on the land too. When an obstacle is detected, it can re-set its course independently. This gives it a unique capability not found in other anti-ship missiles.
Changing the direction of expected threat
Naturally, an enemy surface combatant sailing close to its shores or being in its harbour awaits the threat from the direction from the sea. For this reason, the enemy’s defence systems focus their attention on the sea. However, the NSM has a design that turns this to its advantage. The NSM can attack its target over land after infiltrating the enemy mainland at a point far from the detection range of the sensors.
During the terminal phase, to avoid the close-in weapon systems, the missile starts to conduct high-g evasive manoeuvres very hard to predict, which consist of turning in all three dimensions. The NSM can track the target in different directions and execute its final attack with the most suitable angle. Its circular error probable is smaller than 1 meter.
Naval Strike Missile (Nsm) Is Launched From The Littoral Combat Ship Uss Coronado (Lcs 4) During Missile Testing Operations Off The Coast Of Southern California. (U.s. Navy Photo)Effective for the land targets
Thanks to its GPS, inertial, and terrain reference navigation systems, the Naval Strike Missile is also effective against land targets. In 2016, the Royal Norwegian Navy officially confirmed this capability. The titanium-coated warhead of the NSM is insensitive, which means only programmable fuze can active it. If the missile may not find an infrared signature that matches the pre-programmed targets, it destroys itself. The missiles can be deployed on the ship for three years without checking. Its shelf life is 30 years by overhauling every 5 to 10 years.
Which countries are using NSM?
The Naval Strike Missile has been currently preferred by Germany, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, and the USA. The Royal Norwegian Navy uses the missile on its Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates and Skjold-class corvettes. Soon, we will see the NSM on the Maharaja Lela-class frigates of Malaysia. Also, the US Navy will equip its Freedom and Independence-class littoral combat ships and the Constellation-class frigates with this missile. Finally, Poland uses the NSM with its coastal defense batteries.
