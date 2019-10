The cutting of the first sheet of the defense and intervention frigate (FDI) took place on the Naval Group site in Lorient. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, the General Delegate for Armament, Joel Barre, the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral Prazuck, his Greek counterpart, Vice Admiral Nikolaos Tsounis, numerous foreign delegations, and Naval Group Chairman and CEO Hervé Guillou.